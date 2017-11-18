Netflix, SRK tie up to produce espionage thriller 'Bard of Blood' series

Bollywood star and online streaming platform have partnered to bring an 'Bard of Blood' to over 100 million users of the platform.

The series is based on the book of the same name by and revolves around an expelled spy who is called back into action "to save his country and long-lost love."

The eight-episode series, which will be streamed worldwide, will feature dialogues in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages, the Hollywood Reporter stated.

The drama will be produced by Khan's banner

had signed a film output deal with Khan's banner in February this year and this series will be part of the original content produced under this deal.

" has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories," said Khan.

"We believe in the global vision of Red Chillies to create groundbreaking content out of India," said founder and CEO Reed Hastings.

"It's exciting to deepen our relationship with Red Chillies and expand our slate of originals in India", he added.

Currently, the Indian series Sacred Games, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane is under production.