Netizens share first GST bills on social media and they are not pleased

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect on Saturday, people took to social media to share their first bills of the day.
Describing their first tryst with GST, netizens shared their bills, mostly food bills, with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook or through Twitter.
#GST on bills #GSTForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/wZqBWXAzUM— Gaurav Shenoy K. (@konchady) July 1, 2017
Manish Tiwari tweeted two restaurant bills, one each from Ludhiana and Mumbai, the former with three GSTs levied and the latter with two. "Where is the one nation, one tax?", he asked.
Where is the ONE NATION ONE TAX - See these two bills one JALLANDHAR and other Mumbai 2 GST's Centre& State there is a Third Inter State GST pic.twitter.com/N2vOpb9Nvl— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 1, 2017
Some even posted their hotel bills of Friday and Saturday to highlight the impact of GST on their pocket.
GST Council also started a hashtag #TrystwithGST to enable people to share their experience by tweeting a picture of first GST receipts.
Tweet a picture of your first GST receipt with #TrystwithGST today! @askGST_GoI @CBEC_India— GST Council (@GST_Council) June 30, 2017
#GST Moment #TrystwithGST pic.twitter.com/Ndnj5SDlwd— Akshay ツ (@ak_shhay) July 1, 2017
PIB India asked people to tweet their first GST bills with the hashtag #TrystwithGST, adding they will re-tweet the best.
Share the #GST moment!— PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2017
Tweet a picture of you with your first GST receipt today.Remember to use #TrystwithGST!!
We'll retweet the best !! pic.twitter.com/sgh38UVvJG
A bill showed how the cost of a South Indian meal has gone up with GST.
#TrystWithGST | A nice south Indian meal costed more.https://t.co/aekUZIJnYp pic.twitter.com/dEV8RkE4pu— BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) July 1, 2017
A Masala Dosa and a Sambar Vada cost Rs 148 on Saturday against Rs 133 on Friday at the same restaurant in Bengaluru.
A family shared on WhatsApp a bill of the food they had at a popular eatery in Hyderabad. They had to pay Rs 183 as GST (nine percent state GST and nine per cent central GST) on a food bill of Rs 1,577.
Some of the receipts at the grocery stores posted online show that five percent state GST and five per cent central GST was levied on total purchase. Some people also shared bills, which had no breakup of GST.
My first GST receipt. #TrystwithGST pic.twitter.com/DCLCLh3bKN— S K Tahiliani (@sktahiliani) July 1, 2017
