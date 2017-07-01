Netizens share first GST bills on social media and they are not pleased

With the Goods and Services (GST) coming into effect on Saturday, people took to to share their first bills of the day.



Describing their first tryst with GST, netizens shared their bills, mostly food bills, with friends on WhatsApp, Facebook or through Twitter.

Manish Tiwari tweeted two restaurant bills, one each from Ludhiana and Mumbai, the former with three GSTs levied and the latter with two. "Where is the one nation, one ", he asked.





Where is the ONE NATION ONE - See these two bills one JALLANDHAR and other Mumbai 2 GST's Centre& State there is a Third Inter State pic.twitter.com/N2vOpb9Nvl — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 1, 2017

Some even posted their hotel bills of Friday and Saturday to highlight the impact of on their pocket.

Council also started a hashtag #TrystwithGST to enable people to share their experience by tweeting a picture of first receipts.





PIB India asked people to tweet their first bills with the hashtag #TrystwithGST, adding they will re-tweet the best.



Share the #GST moment!



Tweet a picture of you with your first receipt today.Remember to use #TrystwithGST!!



We'll retweet the best !! pic.twitter.com/sgh38UVvJG — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 1, 2017

A bill showed how the cost of a South Indian meal has gone up with



A Masala Dosa and a Sambar Vada cost Rs 148 on Saturday against Rs 133 on Friday at the same restaurant in Bengaluru.

A family shared on WhatsApp a bill of the food they had at a popular eatery in Hyderabad. They had to pay Rs 183 as (nine percent state and nine per cent central GST) on a food bill of Rs 1,577.

Some of the receipts at the grocery stores posted online show that five percent state and five per cent central was levied on total purchase. Some people also shared bills, which had no breakup of

