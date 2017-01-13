Never meant to hurt Indian sensibilities: Read the Amazon apology to Swaraj

has written to External Affairs Minister expressing regrets at hurting Indian sensibilities, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said on Thursday.

Swarup in a tweet said Amazon, in a response to Sushma Swaraj's tweet, expressed "regret at hurting Indian sensibilities" and added that they have pulled off the offending item.

A copy of the letter was also tweeted by Sushma Swarup in which said the items - doormats with Indian flag - were posted by a third party and they took it down.

"A third-party seller, not Amazon, had listed these products for sale in Canada. These products were not available in India. After learning of the product's listing, we immediately removed them from the Canadian website and implemented measures to ensure that these products could not be sold on any of our other marketplace or websites," the letter said.

The letter said remains "steadfastly committed to India", and refered to its CEO Jeff Bezos' announcement to invest $5 billion in India.

It said values "immensely" its relationship with the Indian government, the country's entrepreneurs and innovators, Indian customers and employees.

"Amaon is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extend that these items offered by a third-party seller in Canada offended Indian sensibilities, regrets the same," it said.

"At not time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments," it said.

After being tweeted images of doormats featuring the Indian flag being available on Canada site by two vendors -- Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL, had on Wednesday said must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour, otherwise no official will get an Indian visa.