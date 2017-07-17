TRENDING ON BS
Rajya Sabha adjourned as mark of respect to members who passed away
Never mind who wins Prez poll, Mayawati happy next President will be Dalit

Irrespective of who wins the election, Mayawati said called it a happy moment for Dalits

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BSP supremo Mayawati
File photo of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP ) supremo Mayawati addressing supporters on the occasion of 126th birth
anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar at Ambedkar Memorial in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday expressed happiness that a Dalit would become the next President of India, irrespective of who wins the election.

After casting her vote, she said: "Whenever elections happen, one wins while the other loses. However, I am happy whatever be the result, a Scheduled Caste person is going to become the President. It is a happy moment for our movement and our party."

The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha Speaker. Both come from Dalit background.

 

