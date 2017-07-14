Never told ministers there will be no withdrawal of troops from Doklam: MEA

-
ALSO READChina trying to change status quo at Doklam: Shivshankar Menon Doklam standoff: Is bellicose Chinese official media stoking tensions? Sikkim standoff: India has trampled Panchsheel pact, alleges China Doklam stand-off: China wants India to retreat for meaningful dialogue Sikkim stand-off: What explains China's coercive diplomacy
-
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it has not told senior ministers that there would be "no withdrawal" of Indian troops from Doklam, where Indian and Chinese troops are in a stand-off.
"Some sections of media have reported that MEA has told senior Ministers today that there would be no withdrawal of Indian troops from Doklam. Such false reports are without any basis." MEA sources said.
The clarification came in the context of top ministers meeting in the morning ahead of a briefing to be given to opposition leaders on the Doklam stand-off and the Kashmir situation in the evening.
The brief statement triggered a number of questions whether India was preparing for withdrawing its troops from Doklam in the Sikkim sector, but there were no answers from the MEA.
China has been demanding that India must withdraw troops from Doklam for any dialogue between the two sides.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU