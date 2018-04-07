New blood test can detect tuberculosis 2 years in advance, find scientists

Scientists have found a new blood test that can accurately predict the development of up to two years, before its onset in high-risk patients. Those living with someone with active are at highest risk for developing the disease, yet only 5-20 per cent of people infected with develop TB, says a study published in American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Researchers have developed a blood test that measures the expression levels of four genes that can accurately predict the development of tuberculosis in high-risk patients up to two years before the onset of the disease. "We found that this prediction (up to two years before the onset of the disease) is possible through measurements of a combination of a four-gene signature in the blood," said from in

This signature, known as ‘RISK4’, is a combination of four genes associated with “The individual components of this signature may not be sufficient to deliver an accurate diagnosis of prediction, but a combination of these markers improves its accuracy,” said Walzl. “We are hoping that primary clinics will be able to use such a test and the reagents would then be readily available in that format, similar to the tests that are currently used to diagnose TB,” he said.