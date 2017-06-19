New Chinese communication satellite fails to enter orbit

-
-
China's new communications satellite launched on Monday has failed to enter orbit.
Zhongxing-9A was launched aboard the Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre at 12.11 a.m. (local time), reports Xinhua news agency.
Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the rocket launch, said the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).
The exact reason for the failure is under investigation.
