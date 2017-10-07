New Delhi says no new developments at Doklam

The (MEA) on Friday evening said reports of the Chinese increasing the number of troops or constructing a road at were incorrect.

The MEA said there were "no new developments at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement" between Indian and Chinese troops. It said the "status quo prevails in the area."

However, a Press Trust of (PTI) report from Beijing suggested that Chinese troops were very much present near not only defended the presence of its troops in the area but reiterated its sovereignty over it. and dispute Chinese claim on the area and consider it Bhutanese territory.

"The Donglang (Doklam) area has always belonged to and has been under the effective jurisdiction of China," the Chinese Foreign Ministry told PTI in Beijing in response to questions about a report that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is beefing up troops in the area.

In New Delhi, the MEA clarified after reports suggested that has increased the number of troops at plateau, where Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a 73-day military standoff. The standoff began on June 16 over PLA's plans to build a road in the area claimed by It ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement between and

The clarification also came on a day when Vice President tweeted asking Prime Minister to explain reports that the Chinese have again started constructing the road in "Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging a report headlined, "With 500 Soldiers On Guard, Expands Road in Doklam".

On Thursday, India's Air Chief Marshal said Chinese troops were currently present in the Chumbi Valley, which is in the Plateau, and added that a peaceful resolution of the issue would be in the interest of both countries.

"The two sides are not in a physical face-off as we speak. However, their forces in Chumbi Valley are still deployed and I expect them to withdraw as their exercise in the area gets over," Dhanoa said.

About Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's visit to Bhutan, the first such visit after the standoff, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said: "although and have not yet established diplomatic relations, the two countries have maintained traditional friendly relations".

It said has always respected Bhutan's sovereignty and independence. " hopes that other countries also respect Bhutan's sovereignty and independence and develop normal bilateral relations with Bhutan, at the same time also hopes it can help enhance the mutual trust between regional countries, safeguarding regional peace and stability," it said.