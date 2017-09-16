JUST IN
New India for people who dare to dream, strive to reach top: Smriti Irani

She also said that New Delhi is a land of equal opportunities, a place where all women are respected

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Smriti Irani
New India is defined by people who dare to dream and who strive only on the basis of their merit, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani said on Saturday.

Irani, who is also the Textile minister, said that in 'New India', people will have more respect for them those who reach the top through their hard work.

Speaking at India Today Mind Rocks 2017 event, Irani also gave tips to girls and women on how to tackle eve-teasing.

"If you ask any girl sitting here, none will say that you can glorify eve-teasing by any means," said Irani.

She also said that New Delhi is a land of equal opportunities, a place where all women are respected.

On Blue Whale Challenge, which is linked to deaths of several children in India and worldwide, Irani said this audience knows and understands that Blue Whale Challenge is not something they should indulge in.

"Have discussions with your children, don't leave it up to other institutions or third-parties," said the minister on the issue.

She also said: "I beseech parents to have a conversation with their children to explain the difference between a good touch and a bad touch."
