New, lethal Pinaka scores bulls-eye in testing

No need for risky surgical strikes as rocket can hit terror camps across LoC with pinpoint accuracy

No need for risky surgical strikes as rocket can hit terror camps across LoC with pinpoint accuracy

At the peak of the 1999 Kargil conflict, when the army was using all the firepower it could muster to pulverise Pakistani positions as Indian soldiers clawed their way up the steep, exposed mountainsides towards them, a new, secret weapon entered action for the very first time. The Pinaka multi-barrelled rocket launcher (MBRL) became the first Indian prototype weapon, then still being developed by the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO), to be used in actual combat. While the television crews covered the GRAD BM-21 rocket launcher hurling its fiery bolts towards Tiger Hill, the Pinaka ...

Ajai Shukla