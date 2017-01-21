New NASA video shows 'landing' on Pluto

What would it be like to land on Pluto? Watch & take a trip to the surface, based on images from @NASANewHorizons: https://t.co/QSZC4gB1u6 pic.twitter.com/KCc7t8u559— NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2017
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2USgfCb
What would it be like to land on Pluto? Watch & take a trip to the surface, based on images from @NASANewHorizons: https://t.co/QSZC4gB1u6 pic.twitter.com/KCc7t8u559— NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2017
What would it be like to land on Pluto? Watch & take a trip to the surface, based on images from @NASANewHorizons: https://t.co/QSZC4gB1u6 pic.twitter.com/KCc7t8u559— NASA (@NASA) January 19, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU