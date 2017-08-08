New Rs 500, 2000 notes have unique dimension: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The government today asserted that the new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes have single unique dimension, a statement that came on a day when opposition parties led by the stalled proceedings in the Rajya Sabha alleging that notes having different sizes.



" in each denomination has a distinct dimension. The size of new design Rs 500 bank note is 66mm x 150mm and the size of new design Rs 2,000 bank note is 66mm x 166mm," MoS for Finance said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.



Opposition Congress, supported by the and the JD(U), today forced adjournment of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over what it called as the "biggest scam of this century" in the printing of two different sizes for the new currencies.However, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the opposition party has been raising "frivolous" issues without giving notices to stall Zero Hour proceedings.In a separate reply, Meghwal said that Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data indicates that the incidents of Fake Indian (FICN) have been reported in some parts of the country. However, examination of the specific parameters reveals that the notes are of low quality."No high quality counterfeit new have been seized by any agency so far," Meghwal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)