Newer IITs too see core sector stage a comeback

Joining their older peers, the newer Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) too have seen core sector making a comeback at campuses this year. After IT, the core sector, represented largely by public sector units (PSUs) and government organisations, formed the second largest recruiter at newer IITs.

This is unlike last year when start-ups formed the second, or at times leading, recruiters at newer IITs. However, with the All Placement Committee (AIPC) deciding on restricting certain start-ups from participating in campus placements, coupled with loss of interest among start-ups in recruitments, the trend shifted in favour of core sector.

"The trend here has been that of IT, followed by core sector, leading the recruitments. Last year, many start-ups had participated but this year several buckled up. This year, under we decided that we will focus on PSUs and core sector more, rather than inviting start-ups. This has led to rise in share of core sector in recruitments," said Samar Agnihotri, faculty advisor (training and placements) at IIT Mandi.

Seconding Agnihotri was B Venkatesham, faculty in-charge for training and placement cell at IIT Hyderabad, who has also seen core sector make a comeback as the second leading recruiter after as compared to last year.

According to sources at newer IITs, the share of offers made by core sector and have been anywhere between 25 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

What also worked in favour of core sector was the IITs' move to shift start-ups to later dates and push up PSUs and core sectors to the front in the first phase.

"Instead of inviting start-ups on the first two dates, we shifted them to later dates. Anyway, this year, response from start-ups was not very good. Many start-ups themselves did not approach IITs. We did not invite many start-ups, while on the other hand they were also reluctant to come," said Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, the newer have also seen average salaries rise this year, thanks to several of them bagging international offers for the first time. At IIT Indore, as against an average salary of Rs 11 lakh last year, the institute reportedly posted the same at Rs 14.5 lakh.