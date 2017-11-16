News digest: 130,000 firms without PAN, hiring crunch in IT, and more

Govt finds 130,000 firms without PAN
An investigation conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has revealed more than 130,000 companies, out of 224,000 taken off registers, did not have a permanent account number (PAN) even as they transacted crores of rupees. Read More...
City of ploy: Surat pips Kolkata to become the new shell firm capital
According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, a majority of the companies featuring on the new list of shell firms
provided by the government are based in Surat. Kolkata
had topped the first list. Read More...
Delhi to get clean fuel two years early
With both the Delhi and Union governments facing heat over Delhi’s smog, the Centre on Wednesday said the introduction of BS-VI grade automobile fuel in the capital would be advanced by two years to April 2018. Read More...
The seven listed companies belonging to the group fell as much as 12 per cent on Wednesday as investors feared spillover of the RCom
crisis to others. Read More...
Jobs dry up at private engineering colleges as IT hiring slows
Private engineering colleges are struggling to place their students unlike the Indian Institutes of Technology, which have seen a significant rise in pre-placement offers this year. Read More...
