Business Standard

The seven listed companies belonging to the ADAG fell as much as 12 per cent on Wednesday

BS Web Team 

News digest: 130,000 firms without PAN, hiring crunch in IT, and more

Govt finds 130,000 firms without PAN

An investigation conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has revealed more than 130,000 companies, out of 224,000 taken off registers, did not have a permanent account number (PAN) even as they transacted crores of rupees. Read More...

City of ploy: Surat pips Kolkata to become the new shell firm capital 

According to the Income Tax (I-T) department, a majority of the companies featuring on the new list of shell firms provided by the government are based in Surat. Kolkata had topped the first list. Read More...

Delhi to get clean fuel two years early

With both the Delhi and Union governments facing heat over Delhi’s smog, the Centre on Wednesday said the introduction of BS-VI grade automobile fuel in the capital would be advanced by two years to April 2018. Read More...

All 7 Anil Ambani group stocks hammered as Rcom fails on interest payment

The seven listed companies belonging to the group fell as much as 12 per cent on Wednesday as investors feared spillover of the RCom crisis to others. Read More...

Jobs dry up at private engineering colleges as IT hiring slows

Private engineering colleges are struggling to place their students unlike the Indian Institutes of Technology, which have seen a significant rise in pre-placement offers this year. Read More...
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 03:29 IST

