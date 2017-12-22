News digest: 2G verdict, SGX move, RBI report and more

2G verdict: All 17 acquitted for lack of evidence; CBI to move Delhi HC



A Special Court on Thursday morning ruled that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had failed to prove charges of corruption, abuse of position, conspiracy, and money laundering against former telecom minister Andimuthu Raja, industry captains, including Essar promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, and former bureaucrats in the so-called second generation or 2G spectrum allocation scam. Read more



