News digest: 3 held in PNB scam, India and Iran ink 9 agreements, and more

1. PNB scam: Special court remands all three accused to CBI custody till Mar 3The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former and a current employee of Punjab Bank (PNB) and one executive of the group of companies in connection with a Rs 114 billion fraud at the bank. Read more 2. Iran Prez Rouhani's visit: India inks 9 pacts, leases part of Chabahar port

India and Iran on Saturday inked nine agreements and committed to early completion of the Chabahar port. Read more

3. border post third-biggest entry point for foreign tourists

It is afternoon, well beyond the peak time for tourist arrivals from Still a snaking queue makes its way to the arrival zone — not a swanky lounge but a tin shed. Read more

4. Banks relied on India Ratings' A- outlook to lend to this firm