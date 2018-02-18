News digest: 3 held in PNB scam, India and Iran ink 9 agreements, and more

-
1. PNB scam: Special court remands all three accused to CBI custody till Mar 3The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a former and a current employee of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and one executive of the Nirav Modi group of companies in connection with a Rs 114 billion fraud at the bank. Read more 2.
Iran Prez Rouhani's visit: India inks 9 pacts, leases part of Chabahar portIndia and Iran on Saturday inked nine agreements and committed to early completion of the Chabahar port. Read more 3. Bangladesh border post third-biggest entry point for foreign tourists It is afternoon, well beyond the peak time for tourist arrivals from Bangladesh. Still a snaking queue makes its way to the arrival zone — not a swanky lounge but a tin shed. Read more 4. Banks relied on India Ratings' A- outlook to lend to this Nirav Modi firm Fitch-owned India Ratings (Ind-Ra) gave an Ind A- outlook to Nirav Modi’s flagship company, Firestar International Private Limited (FIPL), even though the firm was suffering from a high-leverage, off-balance-sheet exposure. Read more
