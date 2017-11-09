News digest: 62 items likely to stay in 28% GST slab, and more

Only 62 items likely to stay in 28% GST slab
Those planning to buy new furniture or refit electric switches might have to pay less after Friday, as the GST (goods and services tax) Council is likely to slash the indirect tax rates on these items at its meeting in Guwahati. Read More
Sebi penalises Rupani’s HUF for manipulative trading
Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has charged 22 entities, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), for “manipulative trades” in little-known company Sarang Chemicals. Read More
Note ban: Govt, Oppn see it in black and white
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the first anniversary of note ban on Wednesday as “anti-black money day”, with Union ministers addressing press conferences in several cities and also launching signature campaigns that supported the Narendra Modi government’s efforts at curbing black money. Read More
