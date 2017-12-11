JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

FIR filed against Fortis hospital: Haryana govt
Business Standard

News digest: Air India divestment, insolvency, India Inc's capex, and more

From Air India divestment to PM Modi alleging Pakistan is interfering in Gujarat elections, BS brings you top stories to keep up with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

news digest

Lenders want extension of insolvency deadline

With time running out for a resolution of the second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list, lenders and corporate bodies have approached the central bank for extending the December 13 deadline. Read more

 
Tata Motors zips past Honda, seals 4th spot

Tata Motors has reached halfway in its ambitious target of becoming the third-biggest car player in the domestic market. It has risen one notch in the pecking order to occupy fourth position by overtaking Japanese carmaker Honda during the last five-month period. Read more
 
Banks worried over Air India divestment route

Lenders to Air India have expressed concern over the government’s plan to transfer the national carrier’s working capital debt to a separate subsidiary to make the state-owned airline attractive to buyers. Lenders worry that a move to sell aviation assets, including planes, before clearing the debt could make their exposure vulnerable. Read more
 
Mukesh Ambani drives 45% of India Inc’s capex since FY14

Even as economists and analysts lament the delay in the private sector capital expenditure (capex) cycle, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has emerged as the single-largest corporate investor. Read more
 
PM Modi says Pakistan meddling in Gujarat polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly polls, even as Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi continued attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party governments for helping only a handful of industrialists. Read more
First Published: Mon, December 11 2017. 03:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements