News digest: Air India divestment, insolvency, India Inc's capex, and more

Lenders want extension of insolvency deadline
With time running out for a resolution of the second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list, lenders and corporate bodies have approached the central bank for extending the December 13 deadline. Read more
Tata Motors zips past Honda, seals 4th spot
Tata Motors has reached halfway in its ambitious target of becoming the third-biggest car player in the domestic market. It has risen one notch in the pecking order to occupy fourth position by overtaking Japanese carmaker Honda during the last five-month period. Read more
Banks worried over Air India divestment route
Lenders to Air India have expressed concern over the government’s plan to transfer the national carrier’s working capital debt to a separate subsidiary to make the state-owned airline attractive to buyers. Lenders worry that a move to sell aviation assets, including planes, before clearing the debt could make their exposure vulnerable. Read more
Mukesh Ambani drives 45% of India Inc’s capex since FY14
Even as economists and analysts lament the delay in the private sector capital expenditure (capex) cycle, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has emerged as the single-largest corporate investor. Read more
PM Modi says Pakistan meddling in Gujarat polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged Pakistan was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly polls, even as Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi continued attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party governments for helping only a handful of industrialists. Read more
