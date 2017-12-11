News digest: Air India divestment, insolvency, India Inc's capex, and more

Lenders want extension of deadline



With time running out for a resolution of the second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list, lenders and corporate bodies have approached the central bank for extending the December 13 deadline. Read more



has reached halfway in its ambitious target of becoming the third-biggest car player in the domestic market. It has risen one notch in the pecking order to occupy fourth position by overtaking Japanese carmaker Honda during the last five-month period. Read more Lenders to have expressed concern over the government’s plan to transfer the carrier’s working capital debt to a separate subsidiary to make the state-owned airline attractive to buyers. Lenders worry that a move to sell aviation assets, including planes, before clearing the debt could make their exposure vulnerable. Read more Even as economists and analysts lament the delay in the private sector capital expenditure (capex) cycle, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has emerged as the single-largest corporate investor. Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged was interfering in the Gujarat Assembly polls, even as Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi continued attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party governments for helping only a handful of industrialists. Read more