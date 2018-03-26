News digest: Air India sale, battle for Essar Steel, stock market, and more

Air India's new owner to retain employees on payroll after acquisition The government is likely to include a clause in the share purchase agreement to ensure employees do not lose jobs immediately after privatisation. Read more here board to vet Stock Exchange colocation probe report The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has completed its investigation of 20 brokers in the Stock Exchange (NSE) colocation (colo) controversy. Click here to know more ArcelorMittal bid divides resolution professional's lawyers on Essar Steel The legal opinions received by the resolution professional (RP) of from law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) and senior counsel Darius Khambata differed on the eligibility of the bids made by ArcelorMittal. While CAM said ArcelorMittal must pay the dues of the lenders to Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron to become eligible for bidding, Khambata was of the opinion that it was not required as long as ArcelorMittal and L N Mittal sold stakes in Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, respectively, and were declassified as promoter.

Turnaround: By shutting local sales, GM's India unit shrinks to grow American auto major General Motors' (GM) India unit is now leaner and fitter after more than two decades of loss-making operations. Having shut down the local sales business in India last year in May, the carmaker is now inching closer to a profitable operation, driven exclusively by exports. The company is already said to have made some profit in the current financial year.

Statsguru: Indian markets under pressure amid mounting trade war fears On Friday, the Indian markets came under pressure amid a sell-off in global equities with investors increasingly worried about escalating trade tensions between the US and China.