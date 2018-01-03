News digest: Algorithm trading, electoral bonds, The Oberoi, and more

-
Sebi working with FinMin on new framework on algorithm trading
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in consultation with the finance ministry, is expected to reissue fresh guidelines on high-frequency trading (HFT), popularly known as algorithm trading, after taking feedback from market participants. Read more
Govt notifies terms of electoral bonds to ensure clean political funding
The Union government on Tuesday notified a framework for electoral bonds — a financial instrument for making anonymous donations to political parties — to cleanse political funding. However, new political parties will be ineligible to receive funds through this route. Read more
Pune violence: Protests in Mumbai, trains halted
The anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district of Maharashtra continued on Tuesday as protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line. Read more
The Oberoi in New Delhi opens after Rs 6-billion revamp
After a revamp hiatus of 21 months, The Oberoi is calling to its patrons again. Read more
Low-key start to Salil Parekh's Infosys innings
The contrast was evident at Infosys, the information technology (IT) giant. Salil Parekh (pictured), who has kept a low profile in his three- decade career, began his innings on a similar note at Infosys as its second non-founder chief executive officer (CEO). Read more
