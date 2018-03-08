News digest: Andhra politics, govt-telecom deal, rupee fallout and more

Relief for telecom sector! Govt okays measures to facilitate investments The government has cleared the much-awaited relief measures for the debt-ridden telecom sector, providing operators the option of paying their instalments in a longer time frame and easing the holding limits. The restructuring of deferred payment liabilities will increase the cash flow in the immediate time frame, whereas the relaxation of caps will facilitate the consolidation of telecom licensees and may encourage the participation in the future auctions, according to a government release. The longer duration of deferred payments — 16 years, as against the current 10 years — is estimated to increase the cash flow of operators by Rs 550 billion. Read more here.. 2 ministers to resign from Union Cabinet on Thursday: Andhra CM Naidu The government on Wednesday reached out to its upset (AP) ally, the (TDP), but to little avail. Hours after Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley promised AP funds equivalent to what a special category state receives, the two ministers in the Modi government were instructed to quit the Union Cabinet on Thursday by their party leader, Chief Minister (CM), Read more here... to set up India's biggest logistics park near Bengaluru Homegrown e-commerce giant is planning to set up an integrated logistics park on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This will be the largest and one-of-its-kind facility in the country. The facility, for which the company is in the process of acquiring 100 acres of land, will house multiple massive warehouses that will rival in size those set up by and in the US and China, respectively. The unit, which will help consolidate all its warehouses in and around Bengaluru, will also act as the nerve centre or the logistics hub across the four southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Read more here... to increase Essar Steel plant's capacity to 18 million tonnes will scale up the capacity of to 18 million tonnes (mt), making it a significant player in the growing Indian steel market. “It is now operating at 5 mt and can be ramped up to 8.5 mt.

The aspiration is to take the capacity to 18 mt,” sources in said.