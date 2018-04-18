News digest: ATMs running dry, solar power projects, Fortis deal, and more

ATMs running dry in many states: Govt, step in to get flowing

The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have swung into action to address currency shortages in half a dozen states, caused by an increased demand due to ongoing crop procurement and the marriage season, besides non-functioning automated teller machines (ATMs).

Electrosteel Steels goes to Vedanta, first of 12 IBC cases resolved

The Kolkata Bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Vedanta's resolution plan for Electrosteel Steels, paving the way for the debt resolution of the first of 12 cases mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

With different ceiling rates, 7,670 MW solar projects on offer across India

A batch of solar power projects with a total capacity of 7,670 megawatts (MW) is set to be put out to tender in the next two months where the benchmark tariff will vary according to location. Also, there will be no viability gap funding for bidders, like earlier auctions, to quote lower than the market rate.

Favourable monsoon forecast may have limited impact on markets: Here's why

The S&P BSE Sensex has given average returns of 29.75 per cent during below-normal rainfall years – those in which rainfall is at least 10 per cent short of the long-period average (LPA), according to the India Meteorological Department.

Fortis suitors' list gets longer with Fosun International's $350-mn offer

Adding to the list of bidders for Fortis Healthcare, Fosun Health Holdings Ltd (FHHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed Fosun International, on Tuesday made a proposal for primary infusion at Rs 156 a share, up to a total investment of $350 million (Rs 22.75 billion), including a preliminary investment of Rs 1 billion.