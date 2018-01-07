News digest: Bank branch additions, Sebi on MCX insider trading, and more

Branch additions drop as Modi govt's digital push changes banking sector

The government’s digital push, the rising use of technology in back-end processes, and the growing market for financial technology products have changed the banking landscape.





Read more The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) May 2017 guidelines shifted the focus from branches to banking outlets, which include banking correspondents along with branches. The revised guidelines work well with the banking sector’s tilt towards partnerships.



After 'hiatus', sees green shoots of economic recovery

Finance Minister said on Saturday that structural changes brought in by measures such as the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) had created a “hiatus” in the economy. But the economy was already showing signs of revival, he added. The FM also sent out a strong message to the banks asking them to perform after the Union government pumps in money to recapitalise them. “Resilience of the banking system is under test,’’ he said. Read more

Sebi revokes against 7 in MCX insider trading case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has revoked its last year’s interim order against seven individuals in an insider trading case pertaining to share trading of the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).