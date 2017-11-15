News digest: Bank recapitalisation, food start-ups, health crisis, and more

Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation
The government has sought a special dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fund a part of its Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks. Read More...
Start-ups line up food street with new-age menu
Epigamia, RAW Pressery, Paper Boat, Veeba Foods, Fingerlix, and Chai Point — these have all made a mark by attracting millennials, who look for something trendy, something healthy. Read More...
Airtel sells 4.49% stake in Infratel, raises Rs 3,325
This is to primarily be used to pare debt as the country’s largest telecom operator by market share tries to strengthen itself to fight competition from Reliance Jio and the Idea-Vodafone combine. Read More...
Govt is listening to industry on GST, says Adi Godrej
Adi Godrej, 75, chairman of Godrej Group, believes last week’s rate reduction pertaining to the goods and services tax (GST) announced will aid growth. Read More...
Health crisis: From lifestyle disease to malnutrition
Indians have gained nearly a decade of life expectancy since 1990, women more so than men, a first of its kind study released on Tuesday has revealed. Read More...
