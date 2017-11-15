JUST IN
Over 60% urban Indian women at risk of diabetes, says survey
Business Standard

News digest: Bank recapitalisation, food start-ups, health crisis, and more

Indians have gained nearly a decade of life expectancy since 1990

BS Web Team 

news digest

Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation

The government has sought a special dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fund a part of its Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks. Read More...

Start-ups line up food street with new-age menu

Epigamia, RAW Pressery, Paper Boat, Veeba Foods, Fingerlix, and Chai Point — these have all made a mark by attracting millennials, who look for something trendy, something healthy. Read More...

Airtel sells 4.49% stake in Infratel, raises Rs 3,325

This is to primarily be used to pare debt as the country’s largest telecom operator by market share tries to strengthen itself to fight competition from Reliance Jio and the Idea-Vodafone combine. Read More...

Govt is listening to industry on GST, says Adi Godrej

Adi Godrej, 75, chairman of Godrej Group, believes last week’s rate reduction pertaining to the goods and services tax (GST) announced will aid growth. Read More...

Health crisis: From lifestyle disease to malnutrition

Indians have gained nearly a decade of life expectancy since 1990, women more so than men, a first of its kind study released on Tuesday has revealed. Read More...
First Published: Wed, November 15 2017. 03:43 IST

