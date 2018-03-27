News digest: Battle for Essar Steel, stock market, vintage trains, and more

-
Govt tries to soothe bond market jitters; to borrow Rs 2.88 trn in H1FY19 Bond dealers were in for a surprise as the government on Monday moved to ease pressure on the market considerably by reducing the first-half borrowing programme to 47.5 per cent of the total budgeted borrowing, against the normal practice of borrowing 60-65 per cent. Read More Essar Steel insolvency: ArcelorMittal moves NCLT on bid rejection ArcelorMittal on Monday moved the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), challenging the decision to declare its bid ineligible and protect its “rights” in the face of the legal move by Numetal, the other bidder for Essar Steel. Read More Sensex rises 1.4% as public sector bank stocks rally; Nifty up 132 points The Indian markets rebounded on Monday due to the easing of global trade tensions and heavy buying in banking stocks.
Investors took comfort from the global movement, with most Asian markets closing with gains, European markets opening in the black and the futures market pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street as fears of a trade war between the US and China eased. Read MoreHow the distressing spiral of Malvinder and Shivinder Singh came to be What do you get when two brothers, third-generation scions of a business house with a solid reputation, exit their stake in their flagship company for $2.4 billion? Such inheritors who leverage cash, industry know-how and pedigree to step bravely into the future would be the ideal answer. Read More Gourmet meals on vintage trains; get ready to experience in an imperial way If you love romancing the railways, get ready to experience it in an imperial way, just like the royals of Rajputana and Bhavnagar, the Nizam of Hyderabad or the Viceroy of British India. Inside the original Palace on Wheels rail coaches, you can soon get your favourite food, too. Read More
