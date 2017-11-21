News digest: Bharat-22 ETF, GST rate cut, Mallya's trial, and more

-
ALSO READSound economics, good investment: Should you opt for Bharat 22 ETF? News Digest: Ola raises $1 bn, GST rates relaxed for fuel sector, and more Govt forms Bharat-22 ETF for asset sales in 22 firms; to cover six sectors Bharat-22 offers better value than Sensex and Nifty: Nimesh Shah News digest: GST rate cut, toxic assets, Koramangala, and more
-
SoftBank set to take driver's seat in Ola
Japanese investment giant SoftBank is close to acquiring an additional 10-12 per cent stake in ANI Technologies, the parent company of Ola, to increase its holding in the ride-hailing firm to around 50 per cent ahead of its planned investment in global rival Uber. SoftBank will pay between $400 million and $500 million to Tiger Global, the second-largest backer of Ola, to give the US firm a partial exit, people familiar with the development told Business Standard on condition of anonymity. Read more
Reliance Industries, Adani, REC issue $1.7-billion bonds
Vijay Mallya's extradition trial confirmed from December 4
Vijay Mallya, 61, the beleaguered Indian businessman facing an extradition demand from the Indian government in a British court, will fight the attempt to drag him back to India not just on the issue of poor prison conditions in India, but on the alleged demerits of New Delhi’s argument. Read more
GST rate cuts: CBEC chief tells firms, restaurants to lower prices
Centre gets Rs14,500 cr from Bharat-22 ETF, issue subscribed 4 times
The government’s Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) has garnered Rs 14,500 crore, officials said on Monday. With this, the Centre’s disinvestment proceeds for 2017-18 has reached Rs 52,500 crore, higher than the 2016-17 revised estimate of Rs 45,500 crore, and Rs 20,000 crore short of this year’s budgeted estimate of Rs 72,500 crore. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU