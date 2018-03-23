News digest: Binani Cement case, FB data leak, defence policy, and more

Insolvency: NCLT asks for selection details in Binani Cement case A single-member judge in the Kolkata bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the resolution professional for Binani Cement to submit by March 26 the criteria and the procedure for selection of the bidder, minutes of meetings, and a timeline of proposals and decisions taken after counsel for Binani Cement and UltraTech Cement mounted their opposition to the way the resolution plan had been concluded. Read more here Facebook to step up security features ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said the social network is enhancing its security features to ensure the integrity of upcoming elections in countries like India on its platform. Read more here Kumar Birla to be chairman of merged Voda-Idea entity; CEO Idea Cellular and UK-based Vodafone Group Plc on Thursday announced a total restructuring of the leadership team for the merged business.

Vodafone insider and current Chief Operating Officer (India) has been named Chief Executive Officer of the merged entity. Click here to know more Vision 2025: Draft eyes place for India in producers' club The defence ministry on Thursday released the draft Defence Production Policy 2018 (DProP 2018) with the ambitious vision of catapulting India into the world’s top five defence producers. Read more here is back in race to buy 25% stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange The Stock Exchange (NSE) is back in the race to buy 25 per cent stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), after the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) rejected an application by a consortium of Chinese exchanges. Click here