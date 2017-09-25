News digest: BJP national executive meet, Air India sale, and more

I-T self-assessment filings under lens

The income-tax (I-T) department is suspecting that taxpayers are understating their advance tax liabilities under self-assessment in the early quarters of the year and showing them as tax on additional income or windfall gains at the end of the financial year.





A day before Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's much-awaited announcement, to be telecast live, a top government source indicated that the focus was on fast-tracking the budgeted expenditure of ministries and departments rather than on a stimulus package to lift the economy. Last week Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the ministerial group on the disinvestment of Air India, said the process was moving "quite well" and the government would soon appoint a transaction advisor.The recent sharp movement in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has come as a surprise to many importers, who were of the view that the local currency would continue to strengthen. The $103-billion Tata group has selected Rajiv Sabharwal to be the chief executive officer of Tata Capital and head the group's retail financial services foray, said sources in the Tata group. Sabharwal, currently a partner with PE firm True North Managers, has over 26 years' experience in the financial sector and was executive director on ICICI Bank's board till January 2017.