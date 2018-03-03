News digest: BJP's rise in Northeast, Trump tariff hike, and more

-
BJP snatches Tripura, expands in Northeast The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expanded its footprint further in India’s ethnically and religiously diverse Northeast by ousting the Left Front government in Tripura, and was on its way to forming a coalition government in Nagaland. But Meghalaya threw up a hung Assembly with the incumbent Congress emerging as the single-largest party. Read more Trump’s tariffs face threats of retaliation A day after US President Donald Trump took a swing at the country’s trading partners by threatening stiff and sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminum, they hit back.
They promised to retaliate against quintessential American goods like Kentucky bourbon and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Read moreNon-bailable warrants for Nirav, Choksi A special court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants for jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in the alleged Rs 127 billion fraud of Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Read more New drug investments return to Gujarat as tax sops fade after GST The goods and services tax (GST) regime has made the Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) Commissioner Hemant Koshia a busy man. He and his office are handling 30-40 applications for setting up greenfield pharmaceutical plants and brownfield expansions per week. Read more
