News digest: Black Friday for D-Street, pet industry, Modicare, and more

Black Friday for D-Street: Worst post-Budget market performance since 2009 Higher taxes on equity investments and declining risk appetite among global investors amid an increase in US bond yields saw the benchmark Sensex slide 840 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 35,907 and the Nifty 50 index tank 256 points to 10,760. This was the worst single-day fall since November 2016, when the Centre banned the use of high-denomination currency notes, and the worst after-budget day performance since 2009. Read More Budget 2018: Modi govt uses Finance Bill to extract spending room till 2024 The Narendra Modi-led government is using the Finance Bill 2018 to insert provisions in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, in a move that will enable it to incur higher-than-mandated borrowing, and possibly spending, till the 2024 Lok Sabha election cycle. Read More LTCG tax: Higher taxes spark panic among foreign portfolio investors The government’s decision to reintroduce the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax has spooked foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who rushed to the finance ministry on Friday to seek relief. Sources said FPIs were concerned about the escalation in the costs for investing in India vis-à-vis other Asian and emerging markets (EM).

Overseas investors were also worried whether the ‘grandfathering’ relief would be extended to them. Read More