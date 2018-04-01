News digest: BS Awards, Arvind Gupta on banking, invisible bots, and more

-
ALSO READBS Awards 2018: Winners show what's possible, says Nirmala Sitharaman BS Awards: Rate performances with a 360-degree perspective, says Sitharaman BS Banking Round Table: MSMEs big opportunity for 2018, like retail earlier BS Banking Round Table 2017: IBC has shifted balance of power, say bankers ICICI Lombard upgrading forensic methods to detect insurance claims fraud
-
BS Awards 2018: Winners show what's possible, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Coffee exports from Araku Valley to high-end stores in Paris and the year’s best start-up have one thing in common. They exemplify corporate India’s leadership excellence, pointed out Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who expressed her appreciation for India’s corporate leadership while speaking at Business Standard’s Annual awards on Saturday. Read more.
The govt should restore people's faith in the banking system: Arvind Gupta
Arvind Gupta, who has a degree in economics from Banaras Hindu University, is the founder-trustee of Indian Investors Protection Council and has uncovered the connection between NuPower Renewables, of which Deepak Kochhar is the co-founder and chief executive officer, and the Videocon group. Gupta tells Pavan Lall that the government must fix the banking system quickly. Read more.
With automation software, invisible bots could soon replace human workforce
The bots are coming. Finally! US-based Automation Anywhere, founded by four Indians, aims to produce 3 million bots by 2020 — almost five times of what it has now. These bots, or robotic process automation (RPA) software, could replace at least an equal number of human workers when they are set up at client sites. The cost for clients will be a tenth of what they incur now for onshore deployment of employees, and a third of offshore (India) expenses. Read more.
Videocon-ICICI loan case: CBI questions bank officials
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU