News digest: BS CEO poll, electric vehicles, GST, stock markets, and more

-
ALSO READRajinikanth to enter politics with mantra of change As India goes green, electric vehicles face early speed bumps Rajinikanth to announce political standpoint on December 31 Demand for conventional fuels to rise despite electric vehicles: Pradhan With Gujarat taking lead, states vie to attract electric vehicle makers
-
India Inc to step up investments, increase hiring in 2018: BS CEO Survey
Despite a lukewarm year that’s gone by for Corporate India, chief executive officers (CEOs) are optimistic about 2018. They expect higher sales growth and, as a result, a majority of them are planning to hire more people and increase investments. Read more
Oil, Fed hike raise risk to 2018 equity rally
In 2016, a large section of the investment fraternity worldwide expected the tide to turn against global equities. Markets had been on a roll for eight consecutive years since 2009 and it was time for the onset of the historical eight-year bear cycle. Read more
Govt departments, ministries in race to take credit for electric vehicles
India’s drive towards becoming an electric vehicle (EV) market is proceeding shoulder to shoulder with another race. Read more
Rajinikanth to enter politics with mantra of change
Film superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, saying “everything needs to be changed” and “spiritual politics” was required. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU