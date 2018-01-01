JUST IN
Business Standard

News digest: BS CEO poll, electric vehicles, GST, stock markets, and more

From Rajinikanth entering politics to ministries in race to take credit for EVs, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News Digest

India Inc to step up investments, increase hiring in 2018: BS CEO Survey
 
Despite a lukewarm year that’s gone by for Corporate India, chief executive officers (CEOs) are optimistic about 2018. They expect higher sales growth and, as a result, a majority of them are planning to hire more people and increase investments. Read more

 
Oil, Fed hike raise risk to 2018 equity rally
 
In 2016, a large section of the investment fraternity worldwide expected the tide to turn against global equities. Markets had been on a roll for eight consecutive years since 2009 and it was time for the onset of the historical eight-year bear cycle. Read more
 
Govt departments, ministries in race to take credit for electric vehicles
 
India’s drive towards becoming an electric vehicle (EV) market is proceeding shoulder to shoulder with another race. Read more
 
Rajinikanth to enter politics with mantra of change
 
Film superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into politics, saying “everything needs to be changed” and “spiritual politics” was required. Read more
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 04:01 IST

