News digest: Budget's gender theme, CEA's take on fiscal road map, and more

Budget 2018: likely for employers who hire women workers Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a slew of benefits to boost employment, particularly for women, in the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Budget 2018: Allocation for jobs scheme may be halved to Rs 5 bn The finance ministry may likely trim budgetary support towards the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) scheme, a flagship programme for incentivising job creation, substantially for the present fiscal year in the Union Budget to be presented on Thursday.

The fiscal road map has been rendered obsolete, says Arvind Subramanian A day after presenting his fourth Economic Survey, Chief Economic Advisor said the upcoming Budget would eschew populism and there was a need for a more realistic fiscal road map.