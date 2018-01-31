JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Padmaavat clocks Rs 1.14 billion at the box office over extended weekend
Business Standard

News digest: Budget's gender theme, CEA's take on fiscal road map, and more

From incentives for hiring women workers to Arvind Subramanian on fiscal road map, BS brings you top stories to keep up with the latest news

BS Web Team 

Budget 2018: Incentives likely for employers who hire women workers Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to announce a slew of benefits to boost employment, particularly for women, in the Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Read more Budget 2018: Allocation for PMRPY jobs scheme may be halved to Rs 5 bn The finance ministry may likely trim budgetary support towards the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) scheme, a flagship programme for incentivising job creation, substantially for the present fiscal year in the Union Budget to be presented on Thursday. Read more The fiscal road map has been rendered obsolete, says Arvind Subramanian A day after presenting his fourth Economic Survey, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian said the upcoming Budget would eschew populism and there was a need for a more realistic fiscal road map. Read more

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 02:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements