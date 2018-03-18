News digest: Centre to ensure MSP, best-paid MBA graduate schools, and more

Centre working with states to ensure get declared MSP: PM Modi Prime Minister on Saturday said the Centre was working with the states to ensure that got the minimum support price (MSP) of one-and-a-half times their cost of production. He added the cost would include expenses on labour, rent for machinery and land, cost of seeds and fertilisers, as well as interest on working capital. Read more The world's best-paid MBA graduates: sweep top rankings A new survey of the 20 best-paid graduate business schools found that the top 11 are all in the US.

The Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came out on top, with a median salary and bonus of $286,000, according to a survey from Emolument.com, a crowdsourced site for benchmarking salaries. Graduate programmes at Harvard and the University of Chicago finished second and third. Read more Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra to rescue stressed power projects Three states have come forward to participate in the bidding process, wherein cheap power will be procured from stressed assets as part of a new power ministry scheme. Gujarat and Maharashtra have asked for 500 Mw each under the programme while Uttar Pradesh is set to procure 1,000 Mw. Read more Donald Trump's tariffs set off storm of lobbying President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has prompted a stampede by foreign countries and companies and their American partners pressing for exemptions and exclusions that could be worth billions of dollars in trade.