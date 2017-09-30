News digest: Crackdown on black money, fiscal deficit, and more

I-T cracks down on stashed abroad

The Income Tax (I-T) department has decided on an aggressive plan under the law to nab tax evaders who have undisclosed income or stashed assets abroad. (Read more)

Elphinstone Road railway station: 22 die in Mumbai foot overbridge stampede

A stampede on the stairwell of a narrow footbridge, linking two railways stations, in Mumbai on Friday left at least 22 persons dead and more than 30 injured, officials said. Eight women and a young boy were amongst those killed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, adding that five of the injured were critical. (Read more)

Stimulus roadblock: at 96% of full-year target

In what could dash hopes of stimulus to propel the economy, the Centre’s for April-August came in at Rs 5.25 lakh crore, the highest ever for this period compared to any previous year. (Read more)

wins bid to sell 10,000 electric cars

Home-grown auto major could soon become the biggest manufacturer of electric cars as the company on Friday won a government-administered tender to sell 10,000 electric variants of the Tigor, its sedan car. (Read more)

Slowdown blues: Durables' offline sales feel the pinch this festive season

The first following demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) is turning out to be painful for a number of consumer-facing businesses. A two-part series, beginning with consumer durable, will look at the impact on these sectors. (Read more)

Elon Musk's new vision: Anywhere on Earth in under one hour