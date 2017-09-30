News digest: Crackdown on black money, fiscal deficit, and more

The Income Tax (I-T) department has decided on an aggressive plan under the black money
law to nab tax evaders who have undisclosed income or stashed assets abroad. (Read more)
Elphinstone Road railway station: 22 die in Mumbai foot overbridge stampede
A stampede on the stairwell of a narrow footbridge, linking two railways stations, in Mumbai on Friday left at least 22 persons dead and more than 30 injured, officials said. Eight women and a young boy were amongst those killed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, adding that five of the injured were critical.(Read more)
In what could dash hopes of stimulus to propel the economy, the Centre’s fiscal deficit
for April-August came in at Rs 5.25 lakh crore, the highest ever for this period compared to any previous year.(Read more)
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors
could soon become the biggest manufacturer of electric cars as the company on Friday won a government-administered tender to sell 10,000 electric variants of the Tigor, its sedan car.(Read more)
Slowdown blues: Durables' offline sales feel the pinch this festive season
The first festive season
following demonetisation and the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) is turning out to be painful for a number of consumer-facing businesses. A two-part series, beginning with consumer durable, will look at the impact on these sectors.(Read more)
Elon Musk's new vision: Anywhere on Earth in under one hour
Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who envisions a human colony on Mars, is planning to create a much larger rocketship code named “BFR” capable of travelling anywhere on Earth in under an hour.(Read more)
