News digest: Davos 2018, OTC drugs, stock markets, robot flagmen, and more

Davos 2018: Protectionism can be as dangerous as terrorism, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra mounted a defence of globalisation at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, urging joint action on climate change and economic cooperation, in a speech some delegates took as a swipe at US President Donald Trump's America First agenda. Modi, making the forum's first speech by an Indian head of government in more than two decades, did not mention Trump by name but he criticised the rise of protectionism in remarks delivered three days before the US President addresses the summit.

Turbo-charged Bulls take Nifty past 11k, Sensex past 36k on IMF forecast There seems to be no stopping the bulls. The Indian markets on Tuesday reached two milestones: The benchmark Sensex surpassed the 36,000-mark — the latest 1,000-point gain coming in just four trading sessions— and the Nifty 50 index ended above 11,000 for the first time. Both the indices gained a per cent each after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said India was set to regain the fastest-growing major economy tag in 2018-19.

Govt plans to frame regulations for over-the-counter drugs to control abuse The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) plans to frame regulations for non-prescription drugs, or over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

The drug safety controller plans to do this in order to make rules clearer on which drugs can be sold without a doctor's prescription.

Tata Sons appoints international HR firm on Chandrasekaran's salary hike Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has appointed an international executive search firm to give an independent opinion on the salary hike of its chairman, N Chandrasekaran, who will complete his first year in office next month. The firm's opinion will be taken into consideration by the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) of the Tata Sons board, which will then recommend a hike for Chandrasekaran.

Soon, you may see ' at work' during construction of highways Next time you drive on a highway, do not be surprised if you see a robot redirecting vehicles off a construction patch. Some road construction companies have started using as flagmen, and if the road ministry has its way, the trend may soon catch up with the rest. The robotic flagman is an automated human skeleton structure made up of plastic mounted over a stand area supported with steel frame, sometimes supported with wheels. This, road construction companies and the road ministry are hopeful, will help cut down on both labour costs and loss of human lives.