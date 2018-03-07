News digest: E-way bill, UltraTech moves NCLT, PNB fraud, and more

takes fight for Binani Cement to after bid rejection The Aditya Birla group’s Cement moved to the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Kolkata on Tuesday against the resolution professional for Binani Cement after its bid for the cement company undergoing insolvency proceedings was rejected. The company had earlier served a notice to the resolution professional asking for details on the weight given to its bid as compared to the winning bid by a consortium consisting of Dalmia Bharat and Bain Capital’s India Resurgent Fund and Piramal Enterprises. Read more here... Weakness in banking stocks is weighing on overall market performance The weakness in banking stocks is weighing on overall market performance. The financial sector accounts for a third of the weight in the benchmark Sensex and indices. The 50 index is down nearly eight per cent or 880 points from its all-time high of 11,130 on January 29. The bulk of the decline is on account of a slump in share prices of the leading banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank. Four of the five biggest losers on the since January 29 are bank stocks. The Bank index, which has high correlation with the Nifty, is down 11 per cent from its peak. All the 12 components have come off sharply from their one-year highs. State-owned Punjab Bank (PNB), Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda have declined the most, between 35 per cent and 58 per cent. Read more here...

Relief for suppliers? may not be needed for small orders

Small orders that are part of a large consignment out for multiple deliveries within a state may not require an electronic-way (e-way) bill in the goods and services tax (GST) regime. This will come as relief for e-commerce and consumer goods suppliers. The requirement will be limited to items priced over Rs 50,000 for intrastate supply.

This is among changes expected in the to ease the compliance burden and will likely be taken up by the Council during its meeting on Saturday.

The exemption, however, will not apply to interstate movement of consignments. Read more here...

Trade war: Trump faces last-ditch push by aides, allies to thwart tariffs

US President Donald Trump is facing a last-ditch effort from within his own administration and Republican lawmakers to head off steep tariffs on steel and aluminium that threaten to unleash a global

White House economic advisor is summoning executives from US companies that depend on the metals to meet this week with Trump to try to persuade him to blunt or halt the tariffs announced last week, according to two people familiar with the matter. Read more here...

http://mybs.in/2VlHw3j

Help to might be on Union Cabinet agenda today

The Union Cabinet is likely on Wednesday to consider the recommendations of an inter-ministerial group (IMG) on how to ease financial stress in the

The proposals include easing of spectrum holding limits for telecom companies, raising the tenure of spectrum payment to 16 years and changes in interest rates. If approved, these should ease the financial pressure on operators in the short term. Also, to help entities under stress to exit the sector, while providing an opportunity for larger ones to consolidate.