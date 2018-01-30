News digest: Economic Survey 2018, Jeep Compass, Kotak committee, and more

Eco Survey: Growth back on track; 50% rise in indirect taxpayers under GST In the Economic Survey for 2017-18, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian struck an optimistic note about economic growth going forward. The Survey noted that there were “robust signs of growth” in the second half of the financial year, and predicted that growth for the full 2017-18 financial year would be 6.75 per cent year on year, higher than the Central Statistics Office’s prediction of 6.5 per cent. Read more Markets see best pre-budget rally in 12 years With a gain of 6.7% thus far in January 2018, the has seen the best run in one month prior to the Union Budget presentation in over a decade.

The last best performance was way back in February 2006, when the index had gained around 5%, data show. up three-fold to Rs 56.7 bn on part sale of life insurance arm Mortgage major Housing Development Finance Corporation's (HDFC) net profit jumped to Rs 56.7 billion (Rs 5,670 crore) in the third quarter ended December 2017 (Q3FY18) on gains from sale of part stake in HDFC Standard Life Insurance Ltd on listing. Locally made paves way for Fiat's new innings in India Having tasted some success with the made-in-India Jeep Compass, a premium SUV, the local arm of the Italian-American carmaker is working on a platform that will spawn both Fiat and Jeep models for the mass segment as it seeks to make deeper inroads into India's competitive passenger vehicle market, according to a person familiar with the company's plans. The move will mark another innings for Fiat-badged models in India. may give nod to partial implementation of Kotak panel recommendations The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is in favour of partial implementation of the recommendations made by the on corporate governance. The regulator is keen on implementing key proposals of the report such as changes to the board structure of listed companies, sharing price-sensitive information and