News digest: Election results, stressed assets, FRDI Bill, and more

People rejected attempts to infuse 'poison of casteism' in Gujarat: Modi



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its sixth consecutive win in Gujarat on Monday and wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these were a victory for the politics of “good governance and development”. Read more



Firms acquiring stressed assets under insolvency may get tax relief

Access to info utilities under bankruptcy law: IBBI proposes, RBI disposes

Govt unlikely to table FRDI Bill in Budget Session, panel granted extension

Will return Rs 190 cr subsidy to original accounts: Airtel to NPCI

Some of such steps like carrying forward tax holidays may come up in the Budget, while the government may approach the goods and services tax (GST) Council for giving relief on the GST.Even as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued standards for public information registries or information utilities to make the bankruptcy process work smoother, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has thrown a spanner in the works.The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill may not be introduced in Parliament even during the Budget Session, as the joint committee looking into it on Monday got an extension for submitting its report. Read more Within days of getting a rap on its knuckles, Airtel on Monday offered to return Rs 190 crore subsidy that had flown into the 'unsolicited' Payments Bank accounts of its 3.1 million mobile phone subscribers, sources said today. Read more