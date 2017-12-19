News digest: Election results, stressed assets, FRDI Bill, and more

-
ALSO READNews digest: NTPC plant explosion, plush hotel rooms in sky, and more News digest: Pharma firms face price heat, markets log new highs, and more News digest: Lotte buys Havmor Ice Cream, clouds over Rafale, and more News digest: GST composition scheme, NHAI to get a makeover, and more News Digest: Salil Parekh is Infy CMD, India Inc eyes 7% growth, and more
-
People rejected attempts to infuse 'poison of casteism' in Gujarat: Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured its sixth consecutive win in Gujarat on Monday and wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these were a victory for the politics of “good governance and development”. Read more
Firms acquiring stressed assets under insolvency may get tax relief
Some of such steps like carrying forward tax holidays may come up in the Budget, while the government may approach the goods and services tax (GST) Council for giving relief on the GST. Read more
Access to info utilities under bankruptcy law: IBBI proposes, RBI disposes
Even as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has issued standards for public information registries or information utilities to make the bankruptcy process work smoother, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has thrown a spanner in the works. Read more
Govt unlikely to table FRDI Bill in Budget Session, panel granted extension
The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill may not be introduced in Parliament even during the Budget Session, as the joint committee looking into it on Monday got an extension for submitting its report. Read more
Will return Rs 190 cr subsidy to original accounts: Airtel to NPCI
Within days of getting a rap on its knuckles, Airtel on Monday offered to return Rs 190 crore subsidy that had flown into the 'unsolicited' Payments Bank accounts of its 3.1 million mobile phone subscribers, sources said today. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU