News digest: Elon Musk deletes FB accounts, firms shutting down, and more

A third of the companies registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) have shut down, with nearly half of them folding up in the past year. A boom in credit-fuelled consumption has made India's retail banking one of the biggest among emerging markets outside of China.

Going by banks' retail loans outstanding, worth $269 billion at the end of September 2017 quarter, India's retail banking is now bigger than Russia's ($248 billion), Malaysia's ($211.3 billion) and Mexico's ($190 billion).