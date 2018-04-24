News digest: Essar Steel sale, Flipkart-Walmart deal, TCS m-cap, and more

sale: Lenders may give time to Arcelor, Numetal to rectify bids

The committee of creditors (CoC) for will meet on Tuesday to take a call on the bids after Thursday’s order by the Ahmedabad bench of the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Sources close to the development said, ahead of the CoC meeting, major lenders of met on Monday to thrash out a strategy for the meeting. Read More...

It will be very hard to push JSW Steel to number two: Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the $12-billion JSW Group, talks to Pavan Lall on how he sees JSW Steel’s future and the possibility of his company not being the number one steelmaker and why he simply refuses to go in for acquisitions at any price in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. Read More...

TCS market cap breaches $100 billion mark, ahead of rival Accenture

As India’s largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’s market cap surpassed the $100 billion mark, the Street is seeing value in the company’s organic growth plans. TCS saw its stock price soaring to a record high of Rs 3,557 on Monday on the BSE following better than expected Q4 results posted last week. Read More...

$12-bn Flipkart- deal: Investors expect to strike rich

Tiger Global’s reward for being one of the oldest investors in e-commerce giant could be $4 billion. Read More...

Centre drops proposal to bar outsiders from leading trade unions

The Union government has dropped a proposal to allow only employees working in factories becoming office-bearers of trade unions in those units. Read More...