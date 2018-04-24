News digest: Essar Steel sale, Flipkart-Walmart deal, TCS m-cap, and more

-
ALSO READFlipkart investment: How Walmart hopes to hit two birds with one stone Walmart-Flipkart deal in 2 weeks; majority stake unlikely for US firm By buying stake in Flipkart, Walmart wants to achieve these 3 lofty targets Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart Lakshmi Mittal meets Jaitley on Essar Steel bid, conveys 'serious interest'
-
Essar Steel sale: Lenders may give time to Arcelor, Numetal to rectify bids
The committee of creditors (CoC) for Essar Steel will meet on Tuesday to take a call on the bids after Thursday’s order by the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Sources close to the development said, ahead of the CoC meeting, major lenders of Essar Steel met on Monday to thrash out a strategy for the meeting. Read More...
It will be very hard to push JSW Steel to number two: Sajjan Jindal
Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the $12-billion JSW Group, talks to Pavan Lall on how he sees JSW Steel’s future and the possibility of his company not being the number one steelmaker and why he simply refuses to go in for acquisitions at any price in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. Read More...
TCS market cap breaches $100 billion mark, ahead of rival Accenture
As India’s largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)’s market cap surpassed the $100 billion mark, the Street is seeing value in the company’s organic growth plans. TCS saw its stock price soaring to a record high of Rs 3,557 on Monday on the BSE following better than expected Q4 results posted last week. Read More...
$12-bn Flipkart-Walmart deal: Investors expect to strike rich
Tiger Global’s reward for being one of the oldest investors in e-commerce giant Flipkart could be $4 billion. Read More...
Centre drops proposal to bar outsiders from leading trade unions
The Union government has dropped a proposal to allow only employees working in factories becoming office-bearers of trade unions in those units. Read More...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU