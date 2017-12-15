News digest: Exit polls, Vodafone tax dispute, Mudra scheme, and more

Exit polls predict BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

The exit polls that released their survey results at the end of the final phase of polling in Gujarat on Thursday evening predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to retain Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. Read More...

$2-bn tax dispute: SC allows Vodafone to hire chairman for 2nd arbitration

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the government and Vodafone to appoint a chairman for the second arbitration initiated by the UK-based telecom major in connection with the $2 billion (approximately Rs 11,000-crore) tax dispute. Read More...

21st Century deal to fast forward Walt Disney's India fortunes

Co’s acquisition of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Inc, except for some businesses, on Thursday will fundamentally change India’s TV broadcast landscape. Read More...

Govt initiates survey to count jobs under Mudra scheme

Read More... Under attack from the Opposition on the lack of growth in employment opportunities, the Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has tasked the Labour Bureau to ascertain the number of jobs created under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra) scheme through a survey of small entrepreneurs.

