News digest: Five banks face PCA, Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and more

Five PSBs on brink of being put under RBI's prompt corrective action plan Five public sector banks (PSBs), including Canara and Union Bank of India, are on the brink of being put under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) prompt corrective action (PCA) plan. According to rating agency Icra, their net non-performing assets (NPAs) rose above 6 per cent in December 2017. Read More... Insolvency process: ArcelorMittal's bid for Essar Steel illegal, says VTB ArcelorMittal is “spoiling” the bidding game of Essar Steel. Despite its lobbying with the Indian government, its “illegal bid” should not be cleared as it does not meet the eligibility criteria as per the current Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), said VTB Capital, one of the two bidders for Essar Steel. ArcelorMittal is the other bidder. Read More... Funding pace picks up for start-ups, but no complete turnaround yet In the last few weeks, several start-ups raised money: Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zoomcar were among the prominent names.

Has the funding cycle turned for start-ups? The big deals may suggest so, but they don’t reflect the full story. Read More...