News digest: Flipkart-Walmart deal, staff addition by IT firms, and more

In a move seen as a precursor to US retail giant Walmart acquiring a majority stake in Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce player has bought back shares worth $350 million from investors in its Singapore-based parent to regain private limited status in the country.

The Kolkata Bench of Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in its order, has upheld the allegations filed by the promoter of Binani Cement against the company's resolution professional, Vijay Kumar Iyer, of conducting an improper valuation of the firm's stressed assets as well as violating rules laid down by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), which resulted in escalating the cost of the resolution process.

India's Aadhaar technology does not pose any privacy issue and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded the World Bank to take this approach to other countries as it is worth emulating, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has said.