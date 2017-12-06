News digest: Foreign Trade Policy, loan defaults, LPG subsidy, and more

Foreign Trade Policy: More incentives for exports, focus on ease of trading
Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday unveiled more incentives to boost labour-intensive and employment-oriented merchandise and services exports while releasing the much-awaited mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy
2015-20. The annual incentive increased by 33.8 per cent or Rs 8,450 crore. Read more
Onus on rating agencies to reveal loan defaults
In a substantial dilution of its earlier stand that listed companies should make public any loan default within 24 hours of missing the repayment obligation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a new disclosure framework, which could put the onus on credit rating agencies to recognise payment defaults. Read more
If you own a car, you might soon have to forgo the subsidy on your LPG cylinders.
By eliminating 36 million fake connections through Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL), the government has saved nearly Rs 30,000 crore of cooking gas subsidy. Now, it is planning to strike car owners off the subsidy list. Read more
Apple grows in India; global sales dip
In early August, weeks before Apple's yearly flagship launch, global chief executive Tim Cook reiterated his optimism about the information technology (IT) multinational's future in India. He presented a glimpse of Apple's plan for the market and efforts taken by it that had already translated into results. Read more
Google woos 'Bharat' to add 1 bn users globally
Competing with tech and e-commerce giants such as Microsoft and Amazon, global tech giant Google
has introduced a host of ‘India First’ products that can be used in a number of regional languages to capture Tier-III, Tier-IV markets and the rest of India. Read more
