News digest: Foreign Trade Policy, loan defaults, LPG subsidy, and more

Foreign Trade Policy: More incentives for exports, focus on ease of trading

Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday unveiled more incentives to boost labour-intensive and employment-oriented merchandise and services exports while releasing the much-awaited mid-term review of the 2015-20. The annual incentive increased by 33.8 per cent or Rs 8,450 crore.

Onus on rating agencies to reveal loan defaults

In a substantial dilution of its earlier stand that listed companies should make public any loan default within 24 hours of missing the repayment obligation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on a new disclosure framework, which could put the onus on credit rating agencies to recognise payment defaults.

Own a car? Say goodbye to soon

If you own a car, you might soon have to forgo the subsidy on your LPG cylinders.

By eliminating 36 million fake connections through Direct Benefit Transfer for LPG (DBTL), the government has saved nearly Rs 30,000 crore of cooking gas subsidy. Now, it is planning to strike car owners off the subsidy list.

Apple grows in India; global sales dip

In early August, weeks before Apple's yearly flagship launch, global chief executive Tim Cook reiterated his optimism about the information technology (IT) multinational's future in India. He presented a glimpse of Apple's plan for the market and efforts taken by it that had already translated into results.

woos 'Bharat' to add 1 bn users globally

