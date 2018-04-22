News digest: Fugitives on leash, death penalty for child rapists, and more

Cabinet clears ordinance to crack down on Nirav Modi, Mallya-type fugitives

The government has cleared the decks for the proposed law that seeks to crack down on the likes of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, who have fled the country after defaulting on loan repayments worth billions of rupees. Read more...

Excise duty on fuel may be cut by Rs 1-1.5 to ease retail prices of petrol

The government is considering a second slash in excise duty on petroleum products this year. The reduction in excise duty could range between Rs 1 and Rs 1.50. The recommendation to slash duty was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to ease retail prices of petrol and diesel. Read more...

shortlists eight states for helicopter assembling facility

Aerospace giant is planning to set up a helicopter assembling facility in India. The European giant has shortlisted eight states for the facility, which will be relocated from France. Read more...

Trump's dilemma: What will $100 bn tariff hit next? Wal-Mart or Apple?

US consumers may be about to directly feel the effects of the trade fight started by US President with China and other countries this year when a new list of Chinese imports to be taxed is announced in coming days. Read more...

Cabinet clears ordinance on death penalty for convicts in child cases

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved an ordinance to mete out stringent punishment to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years of age, amid a nation-wide outrage over the cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Surat and the of a girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Read more...