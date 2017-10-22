JUST IN
News Digest: Gold rebound by next Diwali, Tata-Mistry feud, and more

From RBI making it mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts to one million applications of passports registered every month, BS brings you up to date with latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

News Digest

Market bets on gold price rebound in second half of 2018
 
While gold prices are expected to be volatile, bias would be upwards. Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst, precious metals for South Asia, GFMS TR said, “Gold in dollar terms is on an uptrend and prices are expected to touch $1,350 per ounce next Diwali.” Read more

 
Half the assessees fail to file GST returns for September
 
Even three months after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST), the level of compliance continues to be low in filing returns. In fact, less than half of assessees filed summary returns under the GST for September, for which the deadline was October 20. Read more
 
RBI says linking Aadhaar to bank accounts must
 
The RBI clarification followed media reports quoting a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application that suggested the apex bank has not issued any order for mandatory Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts. Read more
 
No CEO spoke ill of Mistry, says Nirmalya Kumar
 
Nirmalya Kumar, a close aide to former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, has said that only law firms and public relations (PR) companies gained from the Tata-Mistry war, while the reputation of the Tata group as well as Cyrus Mistry was damaged considerably. Read more
 
Passport Seva Kendras getting up to a million applications a month: TCS
 
The number of applications for passports has jumped to a million a month on an average, according to officials at the Ministry of External Affairs and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Read more
 
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 02:55 IST

