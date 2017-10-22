News Digest: Gold rebound by next Diwali, Tata-Mistry feud, and more

-
Market bets on gold price rebound in second half of 2018
While gold prices are expected to be volatile, bias would be upwards. Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst, precious metals for South Asia, GFMS TR said, “Gold in dollar terms is on an uptrend and prices are expected to touch $1,350 per ounce next Diwali.” Read more
Half the assessees fail to file GST returns for September
Even three months after the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST), the level of compliance continues to be low in filing returns. In fact, less than half of assessees filed summary returns under the GST for September, for which the deadline was October 20. Read more
RBI says linking Aadhaar to bank accounts must
The RBI clarification followed media reports quoting a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) application that suggested the apex bank has not issued any order for mandatory Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts. Read more
No CEO spoke ill of Mistry, says Nirmalya Kumar
Nirmalya Kumar, a close aide to former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry, has said that only law firms and public relations (PR) companies gained from the Tata-Mistry war, while the reputation of the Tata group as well as Cyrus Mistry was damaged considerably. Read more
Passport Seva Kendras getting up to a million applications a month: TCS
The number of applications for passports has jumped to a million a month on an average, according to officials at the Ministry of External Affairs and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Read more
