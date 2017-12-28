News Digest: Govt to borrow Rs 50k cr, cryptocurrency regulation, and more

JUST IN
2017 in review: When strategy collided with data
Business Standard

From public health care struggling for a cure to Sebi ordering Axis Bank to conduct internal probe

Govt to borrow Rs 50k cr more via govt securities

The Centre looks set to breach the fiscal deficit target this year, with lower-than-expected revenue prompting it to go for additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore from the market. Read more

 
Framework to regulate cryptocurrency soon

The government has decided to close the regulatory gaps to keep a check on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Read more
 
Toyota to launch cars with mass segment focus

Bracing for 2020, when India switches to stricter Bharat Stage VI emission norms, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plans to launch multiple models in the mass segment of the passenger vehicle market. Read more
 
WhatsApp leak case: Sebi orders Axis Bank to conduct internal probe
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday pulled up Axis Bank for the alleged leak of its June-quarter earnings on social media platform WhatsApp. Read more
 
Public health care struggles for a cure
 
The capital’s G B Pant Hospital has become a familiar place for Baghpat’s Sunita Kumari (name changed to protect identity). She travels almost 50 km to reach the hospital from her home in Western Uttar Pradesh twice a month to get her sister treated for a heart ailment. Read more
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 04:48 IST

