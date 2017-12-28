News Digest: Govt to borrow Rs 50k cr, cryptocurrency regulation, and more

Govt to borrow Rs 50k cr more via govt securities



The government has decided to close the regulatory gaps to keep a check on cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. Read more Bracing for 2020, when India switches to stricter Bharat Stage VI emission norms, Kirloskar Motor (TKM) plans to launch multiple models in the mass segment of the passenger vehicle market. Read more The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday pulled up Axis Bank for the alleged leak of its June-quarter earnings on social media platform WhatsApp. Read more The capital’s G B Pant Hospital has become a familiar place for Baghpat’s Sunita Kumari (name changed to protect identity). She travels almost 50 km to reach the hospital from her home in Western Uttar Pradesh twice a month to get her sister treated for a heart ailment. Read more