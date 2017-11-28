News digest: GST collections, GES 2017, data privacy, and more

I-T dept moves against hoarders: Unsold realty inventory may be taxed



In a bid to curb hoarding of by real estate developers, the income-tax (I-T) department is set to tax unsold flats that have been lying with developers for more than a year. According to a senior I-T official, the fresh tax would be applicable on such inventories from the next financial year. The move would reduce developers' strategy of hoarding constructed property in anticipation of price escalation in future.



Best year for IPOs leaves investors high and dry

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala prefers picking shares from the secondary market rather than applying in initial public offerings (IPOs). The rationale behind this investment thesis is that IPOs often come at lofty valuations when the market sentiment is buoyant, leaving little gains on the table for investors.



collection lowest for October at Rs 83,346 crore

Collection under the goods and services tax (GST) slowed to Rs 83,346 crore for October, as the Integrated was utilised for credits and rates were revised downward. It was the lowest monthly collection since the roll-out in July.

Former Planning Commission member to head 15th Finance Commission