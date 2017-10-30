News digest: GST composition scheme, Corporate India's profit, and more

Composition scheme: Small traders set to get fresh GST relief



A high-level panel on the goods and services tax (GST) in its meeting on Sunday recommended major changes in the new indirect tax system that may ease the compliance burden for all assessees and make the composition scheme more attractive. It also proposed further easing the burden for restaurant owners.



Retail lenders, RIL help India Inc's combined net profit rise 8.6% in Q2



Boosted by a better show by retail lenders, (RIL), metal companies, and consumer goods makers, the second quarter (Q2) earnings season has started on a positive note for India Inc.



Q2 and Q3 will be bumper quarters for GDP: Chairman Deepak Parekh



Welcoming the Rs 2.11-lakh-crore recapitalisation plan for public sector banks (PSBs) as a monumental decision, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Chairman DEEPAK PAREKH says governance reforms and protection of bank management for decisions on write-offs and settlements for bad loans need attention.



moves to broadband, TV space after success in mobile telephony



After its success in mobile telephony, is preparing to disrupt the market once again. This time in the fixed broadband and television (TV) space. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will launch high-speed fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband in more than 30 cities early next year.