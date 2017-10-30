News digest: GST composition scheme, Corporate India's profit, and more

-
ALSO READNews digest: GST composition scheme, NHAI to get a makeover, and more News digest: Govt bank stocks on fire, RBI hails bank recap plan, and more Reliance Jio has new offers: Unlimited 3-month data at Rs 399 and more RIL Q2 net up 13% to Rs 8,097 crore; Jio surprises with operating profit RIL Q2 earnings: Will Jio hit Reliance show? Here is what analysts say
-
Composition scheme: Small traders set to get fresh GST relief
A high-level panel on the goods and services tax (GST) in its meeting on Sunday recommended major changes in the new indirect tax system that may ease the compliance burden for all assessees and make the composition scheme more attractive. It also proposed further easing the burden for restaurant owners. Read more
Boosted by a better show by retail lenders, Reliance Industries (RIL), metal companies, and consumer goods makers, the second quarter (Q2) earnings season has started on a positive note for India Inc. Read more
Welcoming the Rs 2.11-lakh-crore recapitalisation plan for public sector banks (PSBs) as a monumental decision, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Chairman DEEPAK PAREKH says governance reforms and protection of bank management for decisions on write-offs and settlements for bad loans need attention. Read more
After its success in mobile telephony, Reliance Jio is preparing to disrupt the market once again. This time in the fixed broadband and television (TV) space. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will launch high-speed fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband in more than 30 cities early next year. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU